NY man charged with disorderly conduct in US Capitol siege

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 8:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have charged a New York City man they say crawled through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol during the siege there earlier this year.

Dovid Schwartzberg surrendered on Tuesday to face federal disorderly conduct charges related to the Jan. 6 riot that has resulted in the arrests of several other New York residents.

Court papers say an anonymous tipster provided the FBI with images supporting charges that 19-year-old Schwarzberg went through the window at the capitol during the breach. The papers say he admitted to the FBI he was there because he wanted to “be where the action was” after a rally for former President Donald Trump.

Schwartzberg, who lives in Brooklyn, was expected to be released without bail. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer on Tuesday.

