Group tallies cost of reducing bay pollution from Pa.

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 10:39 AM

An environmental group says that Pennsylvania would have to spend more than $500 million a year to meet a looming deadline for reducing pollution that flows into the Chesapeake Bay.

The York Daily Record reports that the group is called PennFuture. It has made a list of proposals that could help the state reduce the amount of manure, fertilizer and dirty storm water that’s seeping into the nation’s largest estuary.

Pennsylvania is one of six states in Chesapeake Bay’s watershed that are federally required to significantly reduce bay pollution by 2025.

The state’s boundaries do not reach the bay, but the Susquehanna River flows into the Chesapeake through Maryland.

