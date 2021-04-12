CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » FEMA offers help with…

FEMA offers help with pandemic-related funeral costs

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 8:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. region residents can now seek financial assistance from the federal government for funeral expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who have lost a loved one to the pandemic can seek financial help with funeral arrangements, interment or cremation through a new national program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Applications opened Monday, April 12. To apply, call FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance line at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) during weekdays between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. eastern time.

“At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters,” said acting FEMA administrator Bob Fenton.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate.”

To be considered eligible, applicants must have incurred funeral-related expenses for a death attributed to COVID-19 after Jan. 20, 2020, within the U.S. or its territories.

Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and up to $35,500 per application; a person can apply for multiple deceased individuals.

Applicants are encouraged to keep related documents on hand for the approval process — including an official death certificate attributing the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19, expense receipts and funeral home contracts. They’ll also need to note any money or compensation received from other sources, such as insurance.

See FEMA’s website for more information on eligibility.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up