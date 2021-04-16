FAQ: Cicadas’ Brood X returns to make a racket in the DC region

University of Maryland entomologist Mike Raupp has the answers to some frequently asked questions about the coming invasion of cicadas.

Hope you’ve got noise-canceling headphones at the ready: The countdown to cicada Brood X is nearly complete.

Within the next several weeks, billions — possibly trillions — of the bulging-eyed bugs will emerge from the ground to mate, making a deafening racket in the process.

