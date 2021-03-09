Marine Corps Marathon registration opening

Registration for the 46th Marine Corps Marathon opens at noon Wednesday, March 10, and registration for the Marine Corps Marathon 10K opens in April.

The 2021 marathon is currently scheduled as a virtual event, with runners from across the country participating in the marathon, the 50K race and the 10K race between Oct. 1 through Nov. 11.

“Ambitious runners can once again sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge, a two-event challenge including either the Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double in May 2021 and the MCM or the MCM50K in October 2021. Runners,” a news release said.

Runners also can sign up to participate in all three events.

To enter the races will cost $55 plus a processing fee.

Runners who register for the virtual marathon will have the first option to participate in a live, in-person event.

Participants will receive an event shirt, a finisher medal, a patch, socks, a digital bib and a collectible bib.