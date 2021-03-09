CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » Marine Corps Marathon registration opening

Marine Corps Marathon registration opening

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 9, 2021, 11:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Registration for the 46th Marine Corps Marathon opens at noon Wednesday, March 10, and registration for the Marine Corps Marathon 10K opens in April.

The 2021 marathon is currently scheduled as a virtual event, with runners from across the country participating in the marathon, the 50K race and the 10K race between Oct. 1 through Nov. 11.

“Ambitious runners can once again sign up for the Semper Fidelis Challenge, a two-event challenge including either the Historic Half or the Devil Dog Double in May 2021 and the MCM or the MCM50K in October 2021. Runners,” a news release said.

Runners also can sign up to participate in all three events.

To enter the races will cost $55 plus a processing fee.

Runners who register for the virtual marathon will have the first option to participate in a live, in-person event.

Participants will receive an event shirt, a finisher medal, a patch, socks, a digital bib and a collectible bib.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up