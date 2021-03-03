Highway car chase ends with 1 arrest in Montgomery County

A highway car chase that began in Virginia and led to multiple crashes ended with the driver's arrest at a fast-food restaurant in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

A highway car chase that began in Virginia and led to multiple crashes ended with the driver’s arrest at a fast-food restaurant in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

It began at 6:45 p.m., as Virginia State Police got a call for a hit-and-run crash on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Moments later, another caller reported a gray sedan driving erratically on Interstate 495. The caller said the car had struck the jersey wall and was “all over the roadway.”

Police found the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver at I-495 near Braddock Road.

However, the driver sped away, going over 100 mph and striking four vehicles, including a trooper’s car, during the course of the pursuit. Only one minor injury was reported in the crashes.

Maryland State troopers arrested a man just after 8 p.m. at a fast-food restaurant. They also found a rifle along with the suspect vehicle.

The chase caused multiple delays on I-495 and River Road.

The incident remains under investigation.