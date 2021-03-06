Early registration is now open for the D.C. area's annual "Bike to Work Day," which is scheduled for May 21.

Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association are hosting the annual event that includes stops in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

According to a news release, those who are working from home can still participate by biking to their closest pit stop location before the workday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance will be enforced at each pit stop location. Among them:

Zero tolerance mask enforcement;

No-contact tables and factory sealed goods;

Pre-selected check-in times with staggered arrival times, with 25-30 bicyclists per 30 minutes;

Social distance requirements including 6-foot distancing, one-way traffic flow;

Hand sanitizer stations.

“We hope this year’s Bike to Work Day event will provide the region with an opportunity for all residents — including essential workers and telecommuters — to reconnect with bicycling as a form of commuting, exercise, and as a way to encourage mental well-being,” said Commuter Connections Director Nicholas Ramfos.

The news release said the first 15,000 people to sign up and attend will receive a free T-shirt.

Those interested in participating can register and find their closest pit stop online.