Dolcezza reopens gelato shop in Dupont Circle

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 17, 2021, 1:29 PM

Popular local gelato and coffee shop chain Dolcezza, which closed several locations last year amid pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, has reopened its Dupont Circle location and has declared March 19 “Survival Day.”

The Dolcezza location in Dupont Circle joins shops in Bethesda Row, CityCenter and the Mosaic District in Fairfax that the owners say are “open for good.” Its location inside the Hirshhorn Museum will also reopen when the Smithsonian opens museums to the public.

“The amazing resurrection of shops we thought we had to say goodbye to wouldn’t be possible without our hard working staff, wonderful landlords, the best customers ever, and the always supportive D.C. community,” owners Violeta Edelman and Robb Duncan posted on social media.

 

As part of “Survival Day,” Dolcezza will give away a free small serving of its limited edition Chocotorta gelato flavor on March 19 at all open locations.

The Dolcezza space in Logan Circle was taken over by smoothie bar South Block, which has several locations in Northern Virginia.

Edelman and Duncan opened the first Dolcezza Gelato shop in Georgetown in 2004. It closed in 2018.

Dolcezza gelato is also sold in several area Whole Foods and Yes! Organic Market stores, and is wholesaled to restaurants, hotels and catering companies.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

