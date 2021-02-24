CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Va. man hit, killed after running across I-495 to disabled vehicle in Prince George’s Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 24, 2021, 5:10 PM

A Virginia man was struck and killed in Prince George’s County on Wednesday afternoon while running across Interstate 495 to his disabled vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.

Shortly after 12:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the Outer Loop of I-495 at Route 450 for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Ryan Cain, 26, of Virginia, was running from the right shoulder across the highway to the left shoulder where his vehicle was disabled, when the driver of a gray 2007 Honda Accord struck him in the left lane, according to a news release.

Police say that the Honda slowed down for traffic that was yielding to Cain when it struck him.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene.

Cain was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he died.

The crash is currently under investigation.

A map of the crash can be seen below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

