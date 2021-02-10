CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Del. overdose commission calls for more resources, training

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 9:04 AM

DOVER, Del. — A state commission in Delaware is calling for expanded resources for housing and for people who have been incarcerated to help combat the opioid crisis.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the Delaware Drug Overdose Fatality Review Commission released its recommendations after reviewing overdose fatalities that occurred in 2019.

The commission reviewed a sample of 130 deaths out of the 431 that were recorded that year. The commission said that 38% of the people who died were unhoused or had unstable housing. And those who lacked stable housing were likelier to have been previously incarcerated. More than 37% had experienced one or more traumatic events, but only 8.5% had received counseling.

