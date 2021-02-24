CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. update | DC reaches grim milestone | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
DC man arrested after avoiding traffic stop, ramming police vehicles

Zeke Hartner

February 24, 2021, 1:10 PM

A D.C. man has been arrested after Virginia State Police said he attempted to avoid a traffic stop by ramming their vehicles and driving away Tuesday evening.

A trooper tried to pull over Aaron B. Connelly, 41, who state police said was making unsafe lane changes while traveling south on Interstate 395 near Exit 8A in Arlington County, Virginia.

Police also said Connelly’s rear license plate was improperly displayed on his Buick sedan.

After their emergency lights and siren were turned on, state police said Connelly sped off, and a police pursuit began.

The Buick got off I-395 at Exit 7/Glebe Road, where troopers were able to get their vehicles in position to box the car in, but the Buick then rammed a police vehicle and continued driving.

As the chase continued onto 8th Street in Arlington, the Buick continued ramming police vehicles. Each time it struck police vehicles, the Buick went out of control and left the road. It hit a fence and three parked vehicles before finally coming to a stop, state police said.

Connelly has been charged with felony counts of evading police, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and other traffic violations related to the pursuit, state police added.

police chase

