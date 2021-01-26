CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Rainy Tuesday could make for slick morning commute in DC area

Abigail Constantino

January 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

The cold and freezing temperatures that started Monday night will be followed by a rainy Tuesday morning in the D.C. area, before temperatures pick up in the afternoon.

But the upward temperature trend won’t last. Here’s what you need to know.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the region through Tuesday morning. These regions are included:

  • Part of Loudoun, Fauquier counties in Virginia until 7 a.m.
  • Parts of Montgomery, Howard, Harford and Frederick counties in Maryland until 10 a.m.
  • D.C.; parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland; and Fairfax and Arlington counties and the City of Alexandria in Virginia until 9 a.m.

Parts of the northern suburbs will see light freezing rain and sleet overnight, while those in the south mostly will get some light rain and drizzle.

Several D.C.-area school systems announced delayed openings for Tuesday as a result of the winter weather.

Prince William County schools in Virginia and Carroll County schools in Maryland will both open two hours late.

First shift workers at FBI Winchester have a two-hour delay.

Federal agencies are open Tuesday with the option for unscheduled leave or telework.

Check for additional updates at WTOP’s Closings and Delays page.

The rain will end in the morning, followed by temperatures in the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be warmer and sunny with highs near 50 degrees.

However, colder weather returns Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

  • Tuesday: Freezing drizzle northern suburbs ending in the morning. Light rain/drizzle ending over the rest of the region. Highs low to mid 40s
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs near 50
  • Thursday: Early flurries, then partly sunny and cold. Highs mid 30s
  • Friday: Sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s

Current weather

