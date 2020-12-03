CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » Local News » Maryland man pleads guilty…

Maryland man pleads guilty to scheme to steal over $233,000

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to steal more than $233,000 from his employer as well as another business, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert K. Hur said in a news release that Howard Ware, 42, of Bowie, turned in more than 2,100 fraudulent invoices from his employer and from a trucking business that totaled $233,040.

As part of his plea agreement entered Wednesday, Ware will be required to forfeit and to pay restitution in the amount he’s accused of taking.

Ware, whose sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

Space Force sets up innovation hub to connect with commercial partners

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up