Maryland man pleads guilty to scheme to steal over $233,000

The Bowie, Maryland, man turned in more than 2,100 fraudulent invoices from his employer and from a trucking business that totaled $233,040.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to steal more than $233,000 from his employer as well as another business, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Robert K. Hur said in a news release that Howard Ware, 42, of Bowie, turned in more than 2,100 fraudulent invoices from his employer and from a trucking business that totaled $233,040.

As part of his plea agreement entered Wednesday, Ware will be required to forfeit and to pay restitution in the amount he’s accused of taking.

Ware, whose sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

