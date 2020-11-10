CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Virtual job fairs coming to Montgomery, Fairfax counties

Zeke Hartner

November 10, 2020, 6:46 AM

The Jewish Council for the Aging has scheduled virtual job fairs in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, over the coming weeks.

The expos were initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but JCA decided to take the events virtual via the video conferencing app Zoom.

Employers hoping to advertise positions must have at least five available positions and register with JCA ahead of time.

In Montgomery County, job fairs will be held on Nov. 17, Dec. 15 and Jan. 12. Employers include Adventist Health Care, CVS Health, the state of Maryland and others.

Programming on Nov. 17 includes tips on how best to work from home — including how to set up a home office and Zoom etiquette — and finding employment within the federal government.

The Fairfax County job fairs run Dec. 4, Feb. 5 and May 7, with employers including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Careers in Nonprofits, Allied Universal and Wegmans.

Programming for Dec. 4 includes job seeking within the federal government and resume advice.

More information, including registration, can be found on JCA’s website.

