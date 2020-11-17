CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia man gets 12 years for threatening woman he abducted

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 2:30 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal court judge has sentenced a Virginia man to 12 years in prison for kidnapping a woman and trying to have her killed to keep her from testifying against him.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that 43-year-old Henry Lee Kenner II of Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced on Tuesday. He was also given five years of supervised release.

A plea agreement reached in June said Kenner drove to the victim’s home in Maryland and took her from her home. He threatened to kill her before dropping her off an a hospital, then later tried to persuade someone else to kill her.

