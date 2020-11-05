Maryland man accused of fentanyl possession, assaulting officer

According to court documents, the Bowie man was the subject of an investigation into narcotics sales in southern Maryland.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said a grand jury has indicted a Maryland man on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and assault on a federal officer.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that the grand jury returned the indictment against 31-year-old Andrew Joseph Trimmer, of Bowie, on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Trimmer was the subject of an investigation into narcotics sales in southern Maryland. Law enforcement found Trimmer sitting in his vehicle outside a hotel.

According to prosecutors, he fled, and when a law enforcement officer grabbed him, the officer was assaulted. Trimmer then ran inside a fast-food restaurant, where he was apprehended.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.