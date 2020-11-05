CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Home » Local News » Maryland man accused of…

Maryland man accused of fentanyl possession, assaulting officer

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said a grand jury has indicted a Maryland man on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and assault on a federal officer.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that the grand jury returned the indictment against 31-year-old Andrew Joseph Trimmer, of Bowie, on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Trimmer was the subject of an investigation into narcotics sales in southern Maryland. Law enforcement found Trimmer sitting in his vehicle outside a hotel.

According to prosecutors, he fled, and when a law enforcement officer grabbed him, the officer was assaulted. Trimmer then ran inside a fast-food restaurant, where he was apprehended.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

Special Report: Benefits of Technology Modernization Fund validated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up