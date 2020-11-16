COLORS Podcast: Md. teenager discusses her campaign to fight racism

On the latest podcast of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, a Silver Spring, Maryland, teen discusses “A Man Was Lynched Yesterday.”

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green, 17-year-old Sasa Aakil, of Silver Spring, Maryland, discusses “A Man Was Lynched Yesterday.”

Her communications project is designed to get more Americans involved in racial dialogue, following the killing of George Floyd. She has mailed hundreds of homemade postcards to people across the U.S. and Canada, urging recipients to contact their elected leaders with ideas to improve race relations.

Previous guests on COLORS include Michael Grinston, the sergeant major of the Army; Dorothy Gilliam, the first African-American female reporter at The Washington Post; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Ernest Green, a member of the Little Rock Nine; James Brown of CBS Sports; sports columnist Christine Brennan; and Sindy Benavides, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

