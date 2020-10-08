CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. stays in Phase Two for now | Alexandria's 'streatery' extended through 2021 | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Local News » Woman found dead at…

Woman found dead at Chevy Chase Circle

Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP
and Teta Alim

October 8, 2020, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A woman was found dead in the park near the fountain benches inside Chevy Chase Circle. (Courtesy WTOP listener)

A woman was found dead Thursday in the park at Chevy Chase Circle and Western Avenue at the D.C.-Maryland border.

Police said they were called shortly after 4 p.m. by someone reporting that a woman in the park appeared to be unresponsive.

D.C. police said they’re conducting a “death investigation.”

There’s no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up