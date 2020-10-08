Woman found dead at Chevy Chase Circle

A woman was found dead Thursday in the park at Chevy Chase Circle and Western Avenue at the D.C.-Maryland border.

A woman was found dead Thursday in the park at Chevy Chase Circle and Western Avenue at the D.C.-Maryland border.

Police said they were called shortly after 4 p.m. by someone reporting that a woman in the park appeared to be unresponsive.

D.C. police said they’re conducting a “death investigation.”

There’s no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.