Woman found dead at Chevy Chase Circle

A woman was found dead Thursday in the park at Chevy Chase Circle and Western Avenue at the D.C.-Maryland border.
Police said they were called shortly after 4 p.m. by someone reporting that a woman in the park appeared to be unresponsive.
D.C. police said they’re conducting a “death investigation.”
There’s no further information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.
