CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Local News » Faith and Blue weekend…

Faith and Blue weekend connects law enforcement with community

Melissa Howell

October 11, 2020, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Run for the Badge 5K took place between Oct. 10 and 12, as part of the "Faith and Blue" event. (Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum)
The Run for the Badge 5K was held virtually Oct. 10 as part of the Faith and Blue event.

Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum
The Run for the Badge 5K took place between Oct. 10 and 12, as part of the "Faith and Blue" event. (Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum)
The Run for the Badge 5K was held virtually Oct. 10 as part of the Faith and Blue event.

Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum
The Run for the Badge 5K took place between Oct. 10 and 12, as part of the "Faith and Blue" event. (Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum)
The Run for the Badge 5K was held virtually Oct. 10 as part of the Faith and Blue event.

Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum
(1/3)
The Run for the Badge 5K took place between Oct. 10 and 12, as part of the "Faith and Blue" event. (Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum)
The Run for the Badge 5K took place between Oct. 10 and 12, as part of the "Faith and Blue" event. (Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum)
The Run for the Badge 5K took place between Oct. 10 and 12, as part of the "Faith and Blue" event. (Courtesy National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum)

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum this weekend joined the inaugural national event Faith and Blue, which aims to help promote dialogue between places of worship, community organizations and law enforcement.

We are excited to bring together houses of worship of many faiths with our local law enforcement departments for the good of the communities where we all live and work,” said museum executive director Thomas Canavan. “We’re also pleased that our first effort together will help the area’s homeless residents.”

In the District, officers and community members came together to pack lunches for the homeless. On Sunday, they read aloud the names of 307 officers who were killed in 2019 and recently added to the memorial.

The weekend also featured the National Run for the Badge 5K. Other activities include community service projects, athletic contests and forums.

“What better than our houses of worship to identify what is needed in their communities to bring law enforcement and the community together,” said Marsha Ferranto, CEO of the memorial.

Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., local law enforcement agencies will partner with the D.C. organization Breadcoin and other faith community organizations, to host the Faith and Feast Flash Table: Breaking Bread and Barriers.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up