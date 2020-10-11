Faith and Blue weekend connects law enforcement with community

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum this weekend joined the inaugural national event Faith and Blue, which aims to help promote dialogue between places of worship, community organizations and law enforcement.

We are excited to bring together houses of worship of many faiths with our local law enforcement departments for the good of the communities where we all live and work,” said museum executive director Thomas Canavan. “We’re also pleased that our first effort together will help the area’s homeless residents.”

In the District, officers and community members came together to pack lunches for the homeless. On Sunday, they read aloud the names of 307 officers who were killed in 2019 and recently added to the memorial.

The weekend also featured the National Run for the Badge 5K. Other activities include community service projects, athletic contests and forums.

“What better than our houses of worship to identify what is needed in their communities to bring law enforcement and the community together,” said Marsha Ferranto, CEO of the memorial.

Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., local law enforcement agencies will partner with the D.C. organization Breadcoin and other faith community organizations, to host the Faith and Feast Flash Table: Breaking Bread and Barriers.