Dumfries driver who did burnouts on Bay Bridge arrested after video posted on social media

A Dumfries man who took his car out for a spin -- literally -- on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has been arrested, after the dangerous driving incident was posted on social media.

The driver of a Nissan sports car, who did tire-smoking burnouts on the Chesapeake Bay during weekend traffic, has been arrested and charged with dozens of traffic charges, and four counts of disorderly conduct.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police say they were notified Sunday, Sept. 27, of the dangerous driving display on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne’s County, after video was posted on social media.

The suspected driver, 22-year-old Gary Ray Montague, Jr., of Dumfries, Virginia, is charged with four misdemeanor counts, including three of disturbing the peace and one of disorderly conduct. He was also charged with 23 traffic violations.

The traffic violations include reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.

Montague will have a preliminary hearing in Queen Anne’s County District Court, on Nov. 18.

Online court records show Montague had been convicted of misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated, this past August, in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. Records show he was required to use an ignition interlock.

Montague was also charged with reckless driving and other driving counts a month earlier, in neighboring Prince William County.

The video appeared on social media on Sunday as a weekend of tension in Ocean City was ending. Tens of thousands of car enthusiasts descended on Ocean City for an unsanctioned, pop-up car event that resulted in police arresting several hundred after clashes with police. Police also issued more than 3,500 citations, made 2,500 traffic stops and towed and impounded more than 350 vehicles.