DC-area drivers with advanced-tech cars sought for paid study

Northern Virginia and D.C.-area drivers with cars equipped with advanced driving technologies are wanted for a transportation research study. Participants will be paid at least $50 a month, with a maximum compensation of $1,250.

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute is behind the research project.

“We are looking for cars that have advanced technologies, in particular those technologies that provide lane-keeping assistance of adaptive cruise control,” said Miguel Perez, director of the Center for Data Reduction and Analysis Support at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

The researchers said drivers who participate in the research project, which is expected to last about 18 months, don’t need to do anything beyond drive.

“All they’re doing is really driving their own vehicle. We’ll put some additional instrumentation in the car that collects some information on the vehicle behavior, vehicle kinematics and some video information as well,” Perez said. “We’re really trying to understand how often people are using the systems and what conditions they use them in.”

The research aims to improve future versions of the systems.

Interested drivers should contact the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute at 540-231-1583 or email ADASStudy@vtti.vt.edu.