On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green, Michael German, a former FBI agent, warns that white supremacists have allegedly infiltrated police departments across the U.S.

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green, former FBI agent Michael German warns that white supremacists have allegedly infiltrated police departments across the U.S.

German, who spent more than a year undercover in white supremacist organizations, said the attraction goes both ways.

“It’s not just that white supremacists might join police departments, but the people in the police departments might join white supremacist organizations.”

Previous guests on COLORS include Dorothy Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at The Washington Post; Ernie Green, a member of the Little Rock Nine; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; James Brown of CBS Sports; USA Today columnist Christine Brennan; former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler; College to Congress founder Audrey Henson; and NFL Network anchor Steve Wyche.

All episodes of COLORS are available on Apple Podcasts, Podcast One, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.