Amazon’s Prime Day urges you to shop locally this year

It’s usually in July, but Amazon’s Prime Day, delayed because of the pandemic, is here Tuesday and Wednesday. And the company wants you to use it to shop locally.

The online retail giant is trying to put an extra focus on helping small businesses this year, because they were hit hard by the pandemic, said Katie Larsen, an Amazon spokeswoman.

Amazon had a lead-up promotion where you would get $10 to spend on Prime Day if you spent $10 at a small business in the two weeks before the event. Larsen said that in the first 24 hours, 1 million people took part.

“It’s great to see our Prime members getting behind small businesses,” Larsen said.

She said shoppers can filter Prime Day shopping by searching for items from shops that support a cause they’re passionate about or at a shop nearby.

“You can search by veteran-owned, women-owned, family-owned, Black-owned; you can search by region, so if you want to find a business in the D.C. area to support, you can search that region and hone in on businesses that are close to you,” Larsen said.

Getting ready for your holiday shopping? Or maybe need to catch up from the pandemic?

There’s stuff on sale for both cases, she said.

“I think it’s a fun time to discover things that what you want for the holidays, but we also realize Prime members have had a tough year and might need to stock up on those basics,” said Larsen.

She said some of the biggest deals on the site over the two-day sale include 30% off of Roomba vacuums, 60% off of Echo dots and 40% off of most kitchen supplies.