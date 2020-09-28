CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
One shot dead, one injured at college student gathering

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 11:08 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an illegal gathering of hundreds of college students at a Delaware park.

Dover police say a 20-year-old Delaware State University student was killed and a 22-year-old man wounded when gunfire erupted shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Schutte Park. Investigators say Devin Wright was shot in the head and died at a hospital.

The second victim was struck in his shoulder and hand. Police said the victims were attending a party that drew between 300 and 500 people to the park when a shootout involving several people erupted.

