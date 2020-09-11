CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How DC region will honor 9/11 during pandemic | Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Local News » Lawyers ask judge to…

Lawyers ask judge to dismiss charges against Virginia state senator

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 9:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Attorneys for a Virginia state senator have asked a judge to dismiss charges that allege that she conspired to damage a Confederate monument.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the lawyers for Sen. Louise Lucas argue that the case stems from “an illegal and unsanctioned police action.”

Attorneys Don Scott and Verbena Askew argue that a criminal investigation of an elected official must be requested by the governor, the attorney general or a grand jury.

The attorneys said that police in Portsmouth failed to make such a request.

The charges stem from a June protest that drew hundreds of people to a Confederate monument. It was heavily damaged.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up