CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Local News » Isaias causes bacteria levels…

Isaias causes bacteria levels to soar in some DC area rivers and creeks

Valerie Bonk

August 8, 2020, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. area rivers and creeks are seeing an increase in bacteria after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the region earlier this week.

Combined sewer levels have overflowed in D.C. following Isaias, causing E. Coli levels to spike.

(Courtesy Anacostia Riverkeeper)

Anacostia Riverkeeper testing results show some unsafe E. Coli levels in the Anacostia River near the National Arboretum, Hickey Run, Yards Park, Anacostia Park and Buzzard Point.

Testing showed six areas to be high in the Potomac River, including the Washington Canoe Club, Fletcher’s Cove and Columbia Island.

In Rock Creek, seven testing sites came back as high, including the areas of Pinehurst Branch, Broad Branch and P Street Beach.

In Maryland, four of six areas in the Upper Anacostia watershed came back as over the maximum detection level, causing the riverkeeper to remind those out and about to be cautious this weekend.

(Courtesy Anacostia Riverkeeper)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More tree damage in Leonardtown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
Sheared-off trees on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardstown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
An overturned RV in Leonardtown, Maryland. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
An uprooted tree in Leonardtown, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2020. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

WTOP/Michelle Basch
One of the many huge, uprooted trees near Charlie Mills’ home along Point Lookout Rd. in Leonardtown, Maryland, where the National Weather Service said a tornado was seen touching down Tuesday morning. (Michelle Basch/WTOP)

Michelle Basch/WTOP
Windflowers (yes, that’s the common name) in the D.C. area survived Isaias. (Kate Ryan/WTOP)

WTOP/Kate Ryan
A Pepco crew assesses a fallen oak tree on 27th Street Northwest, south of Military Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
truck accident on West Lake Drive
On West Lake Drive near Tuckerman Lane in Montgomery County, a truck driver was struck by a falling tree. (Courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)

Courtesy Montgomery Co. Fire and
car travels through a puddle
A car passes through a deep puddle on flood-prone Broad Branch Road in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
Main Street in Ellicott City looked good around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning but with several hours of rain still to come. If rain becomes torrential, new alarms can warn of flooding. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
Main Street in Ellicott City flows downhill to the Patuxent River. While a rising river after lots of rain is always a potential problem, in Ellicott City the 2016/2018 devastating floods were from torrential rain in short period of time. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
No Parking signs in place on Main Street. Many businesses in this stretch were devastated in 2018 and 2016 floods. (Neal Augenstein/WTOP)

Neal Augenstein/WTOP
Old Town Alexandria sandbags in front of a business
Sandbags are up against the doors of Old Town Books in Alexandria. Old Town is prone to flooding. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Old Town Alexandria is prone to flooding. The city ran out of sandbags when they were distributed on Aug. 3. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(1/19)
truck accident on West Lake Drive
car travels through a puddle
Old Town Alexandria sandbags in front of a business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up