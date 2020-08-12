Flash flooding possible in DC area during Wednesday afternoon storms

A flash flood watch has been issued for the area from noon until 11 p.m. Wednesday for slow-moving storms expected to drench the region.

Weather Alert: A flash flood warning is in effect until 8 a.m. for west central Fairfax and central Prince William counties, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Locations impacted include Centreville, Bull Run, Linton Hall and Sudley.

Early morning thunderstorms have already brought up to three inches of rain to some in Northern Virginia, with a flash flood risk expected to persist through Wednesday afternoon as the D.C. region eyes another wave of storms.

Manassas residents could be waking up to high water on roadways and streams. Storms dumped between 2 and 4 inches of rain in the span of an hour there, with the highest amounts between Interstate 66 and Centreville Road around the Manassas Park Community Center.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the area from noon until 11 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of slow-moving storms and downpours expected to drench the region starting around 2 p.m.

A slow moving cold front will enter our area and stall Wednesday, allowing showers and storms to develop and linger, warranting a Flash Flood Watch. The watch is for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Central Shenandoah Valley effective noon to 11:00 pm Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/lCmSux7ZxN — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 11, 2020

“I can’t rule out a few damaging wind gusts, but the big concern is flooding and flash flooding with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible, and isolated amounts of 4 inches possible,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Thursday will be cooler, but the afternoon forecast will be similar to Wednesday’s. Some areas of rain are possible Thursday morning, not just during the afternoon.

More downpours and storms are in the forecast later Friday, with the chance for some storms over the weekend as the air remains muggy.

Forecast:

Wednesday : Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Flooding and flash flooding possible in spots. Highs around 90 degrees. Heat index mid to upper 90s.

: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Flooding and flash flooding possible in spots. Highs around 90 degrees. Heat index mid to upper 90s. Wednesday night : Heavy rain possible before midnight. Occasional showers with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.

: Heavy rain possible before midnight. Occasional showers with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. Thursday : Plenty of clouds, cooler and humid with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Flooding and flash flooding in spots. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

: Plenty of clouds, cooler and humid with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Flooding and flash flooding in spots. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Friday : Cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

: Cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Saturday: Partly sunny and muggy. Chance of afternoon storms. High in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions:

Power outages: