3 bodies pulled from Anacostia, Potomac rivers

Three bodies have been found in D.C.-area waterways over the past 24 hours, D.C. police said.

One body was found in the Potomac River near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Monday afternoon.

A second body was located in the Potomac near the Alexandria waterfront early Tuesday morning. The third body was recovered shortly after noon in the Anacostia River along the Anacostia-Bolling shoreline.

The discovery of the bodies comes after three men who had fallen off a boat went missing in the Potomac on Sunday, although police aren’t saying if the bodies are those of the missing men.

Rescue crews searched for hours Sunday evening after the three men fell into the Potomac in Southwest D.C. and did not resurface. The men were identified as 28-year-old Ahmad “Johnny” Noory, 23-year-old Omid Rabani and 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar.

