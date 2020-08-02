CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
2 pedestrians dead in separate, similar traffic incidents in DC, Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner

August 23, 2020, 8:38 PM

Two people have died following similar traffic incidents in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday.

The first happened in D.C. on Saturday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. Police said a man was walking northbound on Interstate 395 near the exit ramp from the 9th Street Tunnel when he was hit by one vehicle and then another.

D.C. Fire and EMS responders took the man, who had life-threatening injuries, to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The second incident happened about 9:45 p.m., when a teenager, who was walking near Indian Head Highway and Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers stayed at the scene, according to police.

The teenager later died from his injuries.

