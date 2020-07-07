Ex-Air Force employee charged with stealing $774K

A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $774,000 in government funds.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $774,000 in government funds.

Monday’s federal indictment in Maryland charges 59-year-old Eddie Ray Johnson Jr., of Brandywine, with theft of government property and money laundering.

Johnson was a civilian Air Force employee whose duties included planning congressional travel and reviewing and approving accounting packages submitted by trip escorts.

The indictment accuses him of using a government-issued credit card to obtain more than $1.1 million in cash advances and diverting at least $774,000 for his personal use.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.