Ex-Air Force employee charged with stealing $774K

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 12:38 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $774,000 in government funds.

Monday’s federal indictment in Maryland charges 59-year-old Eddie Ray Johnson Jr., of Brandywine, with theft of government property and money laundering.

Johnson was a civilian Air Force employee whose duties included planning congressional travel and reviewing and approving accounting packages submitted by trip escorts.

The indictment accuses him of using a government-issued credit card to obtain more than $1.1 million in cash advances and diverting at least $774,000 for his personal use.

