Overnight storms precede cold front, more storms Thursday for DC area

An active weather pattern over the D.C. area will continue into Thursday, with multiple batches of storms. Here's what you need to know.

An active weather pattern over the D.C. area will continue into Thursday, with multiple batches of storms.

Areas in Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland, and in Fairfax County in Virginia, were in the path of severe thunderstorms Wednesday night. And showers and storms swept through the Blue Ridge and Interstate 95 throughout the night.

You may hear the patter of rain from widely scattered showers and storms overnight. Another round of showers and storms are expected Thursday morning mainly east of I-95, as a secondary frontal boundary crosses the region.

Some storms may contain damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and drenching rainfall.

When storms depart, the area with a warm and muggy night with lows in the 70s.

On Thursday, a cold front will target the area, bringing another round of showers and storms. The western suburbs of D.C. will see them in the morning, and those east of D.C. will see it during the afternoon, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Forecast

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday. Once the front clears the area, storms will end, the sky will clear and humidity will drop late Thursday afternoon.

“This will set the stage for beautiful weather Friday, with sunshine and low humidity with highs again in the middle to upper 80s,” Draper said.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms likely; some late-day clearing possible, with clouds giving way to late-day sun with lowering humidity. Highs: mid to upper 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity Highs: mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and nice with low humidity. Chance of showers overnight. Highs: near 80

Sunday: Cloudy with showers likely, heaviest rain later in the day. Cooler. Highs: near 80