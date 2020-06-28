Florist hits local streets to sell flowers in her tiny blue truck

Ali Chrisler started Blue Ribbon Floral with a soft launch in November and quickly found a use for her little truck she bought to get into tight spaces in D.C. and Bethesda, Maryland.

A new flower truck is looking to brighten up area homes with some fresh bouquets during the pandemic.

Ali Chrisler, of D.C.’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, started Blue Ribbon Floral with a soft launch in November, and quickly found a use for the little truck she bought to get into tight spaces in the District and Bethesda, Maryland.

Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, Chrisler couldn’t continue street vending, so she started contactless deliveries and flower subscriptions.

“It was a way to bring a little bit of joy into their spaces,” Chrisler said.

She’s now back to being a vendor in the area, bringing her little blue truck around to D.C. streets and the Bethesda Streetery.

“I think when people see the truck they’re filled with so much excitement, because it’s so teeny tiny,” Chrisler said.

Chrisler has a Ph.D. in human development and family studies, but decided after a miscarriage that she wanted to shift to doing something different.

She’s following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, who were both florists.

“I started to take stock of what was important to me and decided that I want to transition out of my 9-to-5 and do something more creative,” she said.

Chrisler is announcing where her truck will be located each day on her Blue Ribbon Floral Facebook and Instagram pages.