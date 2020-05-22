Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Inner Loop in Md.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue, shutting down the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway.

A tractor-trailer crash on the Capital Beltway in Maryland left the driver injured and leaked fuel on the Inner Loop, closing the roadway early Friday morning.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed on the wet highway between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

Authorities initially blocked the left side of the Inner Loop but later closed all lanes to address the fuel spill and retrieve the driver, who was pinned inside the truck.

IL I495 Beltway near Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, jackknifed tractor trailer overturned cab, driver severely pinned in vehicle, active fuel spill/leak, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating serious Traumatic injury (pinned driver), All lanes blocked https://t.co/vd9Wpg6fs2 pic.twitter.com/2QLkVXQt8Z — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2020

Update – I495 beltway near Connecticut Avenue, jackknife tractor-trailer, driver pinned in vehicle, fuel leaking, too https://t.co/sqsds6kMW3 pic.twitter.com/ly00vtMOy9 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 22, 2020

The driver was extricated from the truck and being evaluated by EMS.

Traffic on the Inner Loop is diverted to Connecticut Avenue and the ramps from Connecticut Avenue to the Inner Loop are closed, leaving drivers to seek alternate routes.

Incidentally, another jackknifed tractor-trailer jammed traffic in Fredericksburg, Virginia. I-95 northbound after Virginia Route 3 had only a left lane getting by the crash for about an hour Friday morning.

For the full impact of Friday’s rain on the morning commute, check WTOP Traffic here and on Twitter.