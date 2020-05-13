DC-area hospitals graded on safety

Several D.C.-area hospitals earned top scores in safety, while others received low grades, according to rankings by a hospital safety watchdog.

Several D.C.-area hospitals earned top scores in safety, while others received low grades, according to rankings by a hospital safety watchdog.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades assigns letter grades A to F to over 2,600 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. twice a year.

The grades rate hospitals on the very basics of medical care, such as handwashing, entering prescriptions through a computer and the availability of highly-trained nurses.

They can also inform patients on how a hospital prevents infections, its support of health care teams and protocols and standards in place to prevent errors.

The group’s fall ranking had Virginia as third overall in patient safety performance, with Maine and Utah holding the first two spots. Maryland and D.C. were No. 38 and 40, respectively.

The most recent grades are based on hospital safety reports from 2018 and 2019 and do not include safety measures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland Matters reported.

Below are some hospitals in the area and their grades. You can search for how other hospitals in the area and the country rank on the organization’s website.

DC

Grade B

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Sibley Memorial Hospital

Grade C

George Washington University Hospital

MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Grade D

Howard University Hospital

Maryland

Grade A

Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis

Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Baltimore

Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Germantown

Howard County General Hospital, Columbia

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore

Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie

University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, Baltimore

Grade B

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville

Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center, Silver Spring

Doctors Community Hospital, Lanham

Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Baltimore

Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore

St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore

The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata

Grade C

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, Fort Washington

Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick

MedStar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore

MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, Olney

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Baltimore

University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air

Grade D

University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly

Grade F

Bon Secours Hospital, Baltimore

Virginia

Grade A

Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton

Inova Alexandria, Alexandria

Inova Fair Oaks, Fairfax

Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church

Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria

Novant Health UVA Health System Medical Center, Manassas

Reston Hospital Center, Reston

Virginia Hospital Center — Arlington Health System, Arlington

Grade B

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg

Stafford Hospital, Stafford

Grade C