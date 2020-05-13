DC-area hospitals graded on safety

Several D.C.-area hospitals earned top scores in safety, while others received low grades, according to rankings by a hospital safety watchdog.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades assigns letter grades A to F to over 2,600 general acute-care hospitals in the U.S. twice a year.
The grades rate hospitals on the very basics of medical care, such as handwashing, entering prescriptions through a computer and the availability of highly-trained nurses.
They can also inform patients on how a hospital prevents infections, its support of health care teams and protocols and standards in place to prevent errors.
The group’s fall ranking had Virginia as third overall in patient safety performance, with Maine and Utah holding the first two spots. Maryland and D.C. were No. 38 and 40, respectively.
The most recent grades are based on hospital safety reports from 2018 and 2019 and do not include safety measures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland Matters reported.
Below are some hospitals in the area and their grades. You can search for how other hospitals in the area and the country rank on the organization’s website.
DC
Grade B
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Grade C
- George Washington University Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
Grade D
- Howard University Hospital
Maryland
Grade A
- Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Baltimore
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Germantown
- Howard County General Hospital, Columbia
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Baltimore
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Baltimore
- Suburban Hospital, Bethesda
- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Glen Burnie
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, Baltimore
Grade B
- Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville
- Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center, Silver Spring
- Doctors Community Hospital, Lanham
- Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Baltimore
- Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore
- St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
- University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata
Grade C
- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, Fort Washington
- Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick
- MedStar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore
- MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, Olney
- MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Baltimore
- University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore
- University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air
Grade D
- University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly
Grade F
- Bon Secours Hospital, Baltimore
Virginia
Grade A
- Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton
- Inova Alexandria, Alexandria
- Inova Fair Oaks, Fairfax
- Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church
- Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria
- Novant Health UVA Health System Medical Center, Manassas
- Reston Hospital Center, Reston
- Virginia Hospital Center — Arlington Health System, Arlington
Grade B
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Fredericksburg
- Stafford Hospital, Stafford
Grade C
- Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal
- StoneSprings Hospital Center, Dulles
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Woodbridge
- Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg