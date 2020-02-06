Flood watch canceled for DC area as rain continues

Though a flood watch for much of the D.C. area was canceled Thursday evening, heavy rain is still an issue for the southern part of the region.

Though a flood watch for much of the D.C. area was canceled Thursday evening, heavy rain is still an issue for the southern part of the region. Here's what you need to know for Thursday.

A flood watch is still in effect through Friday morning for portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including Spotsylvania, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until 7 a.m. Friday.

Heavy rain is still possible, but mainly over those southern suburbs, the National Weather Service said. And there could be up to 3 inches of rain in some areas through Friday morning.

Showers will continue through Thursday night, with a few isolated thunderstorms, mainly south of the area. Temperatures will be holding in the 40s.

Rain is expected to end by late Friday morning. Some sun will peek through, with wind and cold temperatures arriving Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s in the morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

Forecast

Friday: Rain ending by late morning. Sunny, windy and colder in the afternoon, with morning highs in the mid-50s and falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

Saturday: Partly sunny, a bit breezy and seasonably cool. Chance for some sprinkles and flurries overnight. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Current weather

