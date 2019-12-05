Motley Crue, Def Leppard, other ’80s rock stars headed to Nats Park on stadium tour 

Get your hair spray ready. Some of the most iconic bands from the 1980s are reuniting for a stadium tour — and they'll make a stop in D.C.

Get your hair spray ready. Some of the most iconic bands from the 1980s are reuniting for a stadium tour — and they’ll make a stop in D.C.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at Nats Park on Saturday, Aug. 22 for their stadium tour during the summer of 2020.

Joan Jett, who went to high school in Montgomery County, toured with Heart over the summer, making a stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

On Motley Crue’s website, the band calls the tour “so massive that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums.” The bands also will stop by in Florida, Texas, California and more.

Presale for tickets starts on Monday, with plenty of VIP packages available.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public starting Friday, Dec. 13.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.