DC-area tattoo artist helping Nats fans make World Series celebration permanent

Some Nats fans are taking their celebration of the team’s World Series win a step further than a hat, T-shirt or framed ticket.

The “curly W” and the World Series Championship trophy are now permanently inked on some local fans after an excited tattoo artist offered fans a special deal on Nats-themed body art.

“When the Nats won the World Series I was like excited to see all of the excitement around me and it just reminded me of memories of being back home,” said Tarun Kumar “TK” Rajkumar, who moved to the U.S. from India six years ago.

He remembers growing up watching cricket and celebrating big home wins with his community in India.

“I know the whole excitement of us there with people just coming together as a city and a country and just celebrating the whole win so for me it reminded me of that,” Rajkumar said. “I used to do this back home in my shop back home where I used to give out specials for when our team won.”

On his Instagram account, Rajkumar posted a deal at Capitol Tattoos in Silver Spring, Maryland, for a “curly W” tattoo for $60 for a limited time.

And he got some excited fans in return.

“It is definitely a great experience because people trust me to mark their bodies for life,” Rajkumar said. “This is me being a part of the community and returning back some of the good deeds that people have done with trusting me with their artwork.”

He has mostly been doing the “curly W” for his clients but some have gone a little bit more detailed in celebrating their excitement for the Nats.

“For the Nats I’m doing the ‘curly W’ for most of the people but also adding the championship trophy behind it if people want a more elaborate tattoo,” Rajkumar said. “People who really want to get it done, let me know, we’ll make it happen.”

