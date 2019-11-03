Cold kicks off the week as freeze warnings set for parts of DC area

Those in Calvert and St. Mary's County in Maryland are in for a morning of subfreezing temperatures.

Those in Calvert and St. Mary’s County in Maryland are in for a morning of subfreezing temperatures.

A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures inside the Beltway will dip to the low to mid-30s while surrounding counties could see temperatures overnight drop into the 20s, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing.

Freeze warnings have been issued for parts of southern Maryland where the growing season has not yet ended. Clear skies and light winds will lead to low temperatures in the mid 20 to upper 30s. pic.twitter.com/edihDWgOEw — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 3, 2019

The National Weather Service recommends to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly,” NWS said. “Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover aboveground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

Forecast:

This week, there’s a small chance of rain early Tuesday morning and late Thursday and Friday.

“If any rain lingers where temperatures are low enough in some of our counties bordering Pennsylvania, you may be in for a few snowflakes trying to mix in. The likelihood is very low,” said Theodore.

Sunday night: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.