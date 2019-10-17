Windy chill expected all day

People out and about in the D.C. area should prepare for a windy chilly day Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to…

People out and about in the D.C. area should prepare for a windy chilly day Thursday.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees and winds will average around 35 mph, although gusts up to 50 mph are fully expected, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia until 6 p.m.

Strong winds are expected today. See map for more details. pic.twitter.com/Jso19YzXaB — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) October 17, 2019

The gusty winds could blow around any unsecured objects, topple tree limbs and cause a few power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s winds will impact travel to the Northeast, specifically to New York and Boston, said Bell. The National Weather Service suggests using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Even after the advisory expires, the wind won’t let up completely. Wind gusts are expected to be around 25 mph to 30 mph Thursday evening and may not settle down until Friday morning, according to Bell.

Get ready for the wind… and a LOT of it. The storm that brought us all the rain yesterday will produce a howling gale from right here in DC all the way up the Northeast corridor today. Travel delays and BUMPY flights should be expected. pic.twitter.com/sjfTybybYF — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) October 17, 2019

Friday’s forecast is similar to Thursday’s, but a bit less wind and more sun are expected.

Here’s what’s in store for the rest of the week:

Forecast:

Thursday: Windy, with plenty of sun and clouds. Gusts over 40 mph likely. Highs in the high 50s.

Thursday night: Breezy and chilly with clear skies. Northwest winds up to 25 mps. Lows in the mid-40s.

Friday: Breezy, sunny, crisp and cool. Northwest winds up to 22 mph. Highs in the low-60s.

Saturday: Seasonable. Mostly sunny with a light breeze. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers are possible, especially south of D.C. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Highs in the 60s.

