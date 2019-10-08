Tips for DC-area drivers during deer-breeding season

It's that time of year when D.C.-area drivers can expect to see more deer on the road. Here are a few things to remember so drivers can avoid accidents.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, alone, from 2015 to 2018, a total of 244 accidents involving deer occurred, with more than half of those crashes happening between October and December.

A majority of accidents occur before sunrise and around dusk, when most people are heading to and from work or school.

If drivers do encounter a deer grazing or in the roadway, Fairfax County police are advising people to slow down or stop, if possible, but never swerve to avoid hitting a deer.

At night, watch for eyes shining along the side of the road, and remember to flash your headlights at any deer in the road since they become mesmerized by steady lights.

Use high beams with respect for other drivers to spot deer ahead, but always watch for deer crossing signs. Never drive distracted.

In Fairfax County, if a deer is injured or killed, immediately report the crash on the nonemergency line at (703) 691-2131.

