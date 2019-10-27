Soggy start leads to some coastal flooding near DC area, temps warming

The day's soggy start has prompted the National Weather Service to issue some flood warnings and coastal flood advisories in parts of the D.C. area.

After a rainy Sunday morning, the rain has moved out of the area and skies are clearing. But the day’s soggy start has still prompted the National Weather Service to issue some coastal flood advisories in parts of the D.C. area.

WTOP Weather

WTOP Traffic

Sign up for WTOP alerts

Although the rain has ended, streams and creeks are rising due to the rainfall from this morning, said the National Weather Service.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect until 5 p.m. for the shoreline in Charles and King George county. The National Weather Service says minor shoreline inundation up to 1 foot above ground is possible.

In St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Water is expected to cover yards in the St. Georges Creek and St. Mary’s River areas.

A coastal flood advisory means that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

The National Weather Service said that Woodburn Road was covered by approximately six inches of water. Portions of the Cross County Trail were also flooded.

A flood warning that was in effect for parts of Virginia was canceled early.

FORECAST

As for the rest of the day, it will remain partly sunny, warm and unseasonably humid.

Rain has moved out of the area, and skies are gradually clearing out from west to east. Dry conditions are expected to persist through the remainder of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3ixKoDY7fw — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) October 27, 2019

Sunday: Highs in the upper 70s to near 80s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, cooler and much less humid. Lows in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonable and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-60s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.