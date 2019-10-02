Record-shattering temps make October feel like August in DC area

weather_radar_layers="0001"] You should see light jackets, stylish boots and chunky scarves around this time of year. But on Wednesday, you may be more comfortable dressing as if it's the middle of summer. The heat has not left the D.C. area.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said that Wednesday is on track to bring record-breaking heat.

“The hottest temperature ever recorded on Oct. 2 in the area is 89 degrees, a record set in 1986. The forecast high on Wednesday is 95 degrees, which would shatter the previous record,” she said.

The record high clocked at BWI Marshall Airport, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport was 89 degrees in 1986. The Wednesday forecast high for BWI Marshall and Dulles is 94 degrees, and for Reagan National it is 95 degrees.

“It will be a hot and humid day, more like a day in July or August,” Bermensolo said.

The typical temperature for the area during this time is a high of 70 degrees for the afternoon. However as of noon on Tuesday, the temperature was in the low 80s, with a high reaching 85 degrees.

This year saw the fourth-driest September on record and the third-warmest. The National Weather Service said the recent high temperatures and a lack of rain have led to a flash drought in a large part of the region, including D.C. and parts of the Maryland and Virginia suburbs.

“The drought is making the leaves fall off and so they’re just not going to be there for color to look at,” John Seiler, Virginia Tech professor of forestry in the college of natural resources and environment, told WTOP.

Forecast

The heat index could briefly go above 95 degrees on Wednesday, but a cold front due to arrive Thursday could bring an end to the unseasonably summerlike temperatures. Thursday’s high could be in the mid to upper 80s, with a chance of scattered showers by mid-afteroon.

Friday is going to feel like fall with a gusty northwest wind, sunny and highs in the low 70s. Clear skies will make for a chilly Friday evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Heat index of 95 degrees. Highs between 90 to 95 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, still very warm. Scattered shower possible. Highs between 84 to 89 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs between 67 to 73 degrees.

Welcome to the beginning of the end of summer. Today, tomorrow and Thursday will be the final hurdle of high temperatures to clear before the real feel of fall arrives on Friday. 49° on Sat. morning would be the first time below 50 in DC since April 29th! pic.twitter.com/iT6xERTLMA — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) October 1, 2019

