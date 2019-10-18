Police ID 19-year-old killed in BW Parkway crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash that stopped traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Monday morning, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that stopped traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Monday morning, the U.S. Park Police announced Friday.

Park Police responded to the BW Parkway at Route 32 shortly before 3 a.m. Monday for reports of a vehicle that had rolled over.

First responders found that there had been a crash between two vehicles and several people had to be extricated. A car was stopped in the left lane going north on the parkway, when it was rear-ended by another car.

Amayah Charles, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person in the same vehicle as Charles and another person in the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Park Police’s Criminal Investigation Division and Traffic Safety continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 202-610-8737, or contact Park Police at 202-610-7500, or submit a tip at USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

