DC man could get life in prison for shooting mother of his children

A domestic violence case that involved a D.C. man shooting the mother of his children in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has ended with a conviction.

After two hours of deliberation on Thursday, a jury found 35-year-old Steven Branch guilty of first-degree attempted murder and other charges, in connection with a domestic violence incident Feb. 8 and then the separate shooting of his ex-girlfriend on April 5.

“He faces up to life in prison for his crimes,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “We will hold abusers accountable for their actions.”

Braveboy believes the conviction should stand as a message for all abuse victims. “You have a right to live free from intimidation and abuse,” she said. “We want victims to speak up, to seek justice.”

Braveboy said she understands that abuse victims might feel unsure about coming forward because of concerns about where they’ll live or how they’ll feed their families if they were to leave an abusive relationship. But she said her office has partners — such as the Family Justice Center — that can assist in providing resources to people who need help getting out.

“Don’t let those issues be a reason for why you don’t come forward. We need you to come forward, and we will stand with you, and we will seek justice for you,” Braveboy said.

Branch will be sentenced on Dec. 20.

