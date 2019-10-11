Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day 2019: What’s open, what’s closed in D.C. area

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Oct. 14 for Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day.

A number of places in the D.C. area are renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day to recognize the often overlooked history of Native Americans and acknowledge the oppression they have faced.

Even with the name change, at least one thing is staying the same — the second Monday in October means many school systems and some local government offices and services are closed for the day.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, which means federal offices are closed. That includes the U.S. Postal Service. Most banks are also closed.

Here’s a closer look at what’s open and what’s closed across the D.C. area Oct. 14.

Metro and other transit changes

Metro will open at 5 a.m. Oct. 14, like a normal weekday but will run on a Saturday schedule. That means trains every 12 minutes during the daytime hours. The system closes at 11:30 p.m. Riders will be charged off-peak fares all day, and parking will be free at all Metro facilities.

Metrobus will run on a Saturday supplemental schedule. You can see timetables on the Metro website.

MetroAccess subscription trips are canceled, so you’ll need to book a new trip if you need to travel.

The RideOn bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, will run on a normal weekday schedule.

Drivers who want to park at county-owned, lots, garages and on-street parking spaces in Montgomery County will be charged regular rates.

MARC trains will run on a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines.

There is no service on VRE.

There will be no service on the MTA Commuter bus, except for Bus Route 201, which will operate on a weekend schedule. See the MTA website for more information on how other MTA services are impacted.

TheBus in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will operate on a regular weekday schedule, except for Route 51.

In Arlington, ART routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules. All other routes won’t be running and the customer call center will be closed.

The Fairfax Connecter will run on a regular weekday schedule, however several routes will not operate at all. See a list on the Fairfax County website.

PRTC OmniRide buses, in Prince William County, Virginia, will operate regular service except for OmniRide Express buses.

D.C.

Most libraries in the District will be closed. However, one library in each ward will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can see the list of libraries on the DCPL website.

Public schools are closed for the holiday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is closed Saturday Oct. 12 and Monday Oct. 14.

Trash and recycling collection will occur on Tuesday Oct. 15 and slide to the next day for the rest of the week.

Maryland

Columbus Day is a state holiday, so state agencies are closed. That includes all Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices and vehicle emissions inspection program stations.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Schools do not observe the holiday and remain open.

Public libraries are closed for staff training and development.

There is no change to trash collection.

Prince George’s County

County offices are closed.

Prince George’s County Public Schools are open Monday.

All public library branches are closed Monday for staff development.

There will be regular trash service in Prince George’s County, except there will be no organic and yard trim collection or bulky trash pickups.

The Animal Services Facility is closed.

Howard County

County and government offices are closed Monday.

Public schools are in session.

Trash and recycling pickup goes on as scheduled.

Charles County

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville is closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m. — 9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).

The Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center will be open 9 a.m. -5 p.m. for recreation activities only.

The Charles County Health Department is closed.

Virginia

Columbus Day is a state holiday, so most state agencies are closed, including Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles service centers.

Alexandria

The Alexandria City Council voted in September to recognize Oct. 14 as Indigenous People’s Day.

City offices are closed.

Students in public schools have the day off.

Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day.

Arlington County

Arlington County government offices are open Monday.

Parking meters are not enforced Monday.

Public libraries are open.

Students in public schools have the day off.

Trash and recycling pickup will operate on a regular schedule.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County government offices are closed.

Students in Fairfax County Public Schools have the day off.

Public libraries in the county are closed.

All RECenters are open.

There is no change to county trash and recycling pickup.

The I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex is open.

Falls Church

Falls Church City Public Schools are closed for the holiday.

City government offices and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be closed.

The community center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., however some classes and programs may operate on a revised schedule. The Senior Center will be closed. For more information, call the community center at (703) 248-5052.

In addition, the city council meeting regularly scheduled for Monday will take place instead on Tuesday Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The city council passed a resolution Sept. 23 to recognize the day as Indigenous People’s Day.

