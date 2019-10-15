Beltway sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to argue before Supreme Court for new sentence

Lawyers for sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, convicted in 2002 murders that left 10 dead in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. will argue Wednesday for a new sentence before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Malvo was 17 in 2002, when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

A jury in Chesapeake, Virginia, where the case was moved due to pretrial publicity, spared Malvo’s life, by choosing against a recommendation of execution.

Malvo was sentenced to two life sentences for the Fairfax County murder of FBI analyst Linda Franklin, who was shot in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Falls Church, Virginia.

Under Virginia’s new-at-the-time law, Malvo was convicted of capital murder as an act of terrorism, as well as murdering multiple people in a three-year time period.

He later pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and received two more life sentences.

Additionally, he received six life sentences for six murders in Montgomery County, Maryland.

In June 2017, a federal appeals court threw out Malvo’s four Virginia sentences, and ordered he be resentenced in light of U.S. Supreme Court rulings regarding life sentences for juveniles. Malvo is now 34.

While Malvo was eligible for execution when sentenced in 2003, in 2005 the Supreme Court ruled capital punishment was unconstitutional for juveniles.

In 2012, in Miller v. Alabama, the high court determined juveniles could not be sentenced to mandatory life sentences. In the opinion, Justice Elena Kagan wrote: “Mandatory life without parole for a juvenile precludes consideration of his chronological age and its hallmark features — among them, immaturity, impetuosity, and failure to appreciate risks and consequences.”

The court’s 2016 ruling, in Montgomery v. Louisiana said the Miller ruling should apply retroactively to earlier life-in-prison sentences for juveniles.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has argued the judge in Malvo’s case had the discretion to lower his life term, but decided against it. Malvo’s attorneys have said at the time, Virginia attorneys and judges didn’t believe lowering the sentence was an option.

In Maryland, Malvo’s convictions were upheld in 2017, but he has appealed the decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals of Maryland.

Muhammad was executed in 2009, for the Prince William County, Virginia murder of Dean Harold Meyers.

