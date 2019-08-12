Crash snarled Inner Loop traffic on Woodrow Wilson Bridge early Monday

A serious accident on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop in Alexandria stalled traffic across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge during early Monday morning commute.

The crash, involving a tractor trailer, was moved to the right shoulder of the Inner Loop Thru Lanes just before the exit to Eisenhower Avenue around 6 a.m.

The crash investigation concluded by 7:30 a.m. and delays were clearing. At one point, westbound delays on I-495 stretched for over 6 miles, across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to near Marlow Heights, Maryland.

Virginia State Police have yet to release additional information about the crash.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

