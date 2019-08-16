Cause for paws: Help ‘clear the shelters’ this weekend by adopting a furry friend

This weekend is a great time to head to the local shelter as local animal shelters are teaming up with WTOP partner NBC4 to find homes for pets in need.

Looking to add a four-legged family member?

The effort is part of a national two-day initiative on Aug. 17 where shelters are partnering with NBC and Telemundo stations to waive or reduce pet adoption fees as part of the drive.

This is the fifth year for the annual “Clear the Shelters” event.

The goal is to #ClearTheShelters both locally and nationally by finding forever homes for as many animals as possible including dogs, cats, horses and others.

More than 103,000 pets were adopted through the 2018 Clear the Shelters campaign, and every year, 6.5 million animals end up in shelters nationwide and only 3.2 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Check out the interactive map provided by NBC4 to find a participating shelter.

