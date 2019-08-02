2 tractor-trailers collide, catch fire on I-95 near BWI

Traffic on northbound Interstate 95 in Arbutus near BWI was snarled for hours Friday morning after two tractor-trailers collided and one caught fire.

They say one tractor-trailer, loaded with pineapples, was forced into the Jersey wall near Exit 47 when it caught on fire.

And that fire has burned a hole through the bridge there.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayview Hospital in Baltimore.

There was no word of injuries to the second driver.

All northbound lanes reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

