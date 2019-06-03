202
Home » Local News » Veterans en route to…

Veterans en route to Europe share D-Day experiences with N.Va. teens before 75th-anniversary events

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 3, 2019 7:22 pm 06/03/2019 07:22pm
18 Shares

Some Northern Virginia High School students got World War II history lessons Monday from firsthand sources — D-Day veterans who are on their way to France for 75th-anniversary events.

“When you were fighting, were you scared?” one of the students asked.

“Oh, you certainty are,” 94-year-old Clifford Stump replied, in near unison with 91-year-old Gordon D. Monson, who said, “You’re damn right.”

“Anyone that says you aren’t [scared] is not being truthful,” Stump told those who’d gathered for the send-off at Dulles International Airport. The exchange occurred over a lunch of pepperoni pizza provided by the USO in an event brought together by the 82nd Airborne Association.

“June 6th, is of course, the landing, but these gentleman landed on June 5th,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. William Bauer of the 82nd Airborne Association. “On the evening of the 5th, they parachuted and glided in behind enemy lines to try and prevent [enemy] reinforcements from going toward the English Channel.”

Students from Loudoun Valley High, Herndon High School, the Seaton School, Stone Bridge High School and Bishop O’Connell High School listened intently as each of the veterans spoke.

Harry Miller, 90, of D.C., described enlisting at 15 years old, inspired by admiration of solders from previous wars (“All my life, I wanted to be a soldier”), love of the flag (“I’m a patriotic son of a gun”) and family circumstances (“poorer than dirt”), with his mother having died when he was 3 and his father having died when he was 12 or 13.

“Oh my goodness! You were my age in that picture and had already been in the military two years? That is insane,” 17-year-old Skye Ferris, of Bishop O’Connell High School, told Miller when he showed her a grinning sepia-toned image of himself as a teenager in uniform. “You had so much courage!”

“Courage?” Miller replied. “After going through the Depression, anything was better than the Depression.”

A sophomore from Seaton High School in Manassas, Virginia, also was impressed by Miller’s early enlistment.

“That was definitely kind of a wake-up for me to realize there were older people out there, but there were also people younger than I am now who were joining and going over and fighting and protecting our freedom,” said Liam Kellogg, 16. “It’s inspiring. Just to have the chance to be able to come here and hear their stories and thank them for their service — it’s an amazing opportunity to have, and I’m very grateful for it.”

United Airlines hosted the gathering in a small banquet room next to Gate D-3, where the veterans would board their flight.

“We are so honored … to have them fly with us to go celebrate the 75th anniversary of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. We thank them for all their contributions,” said Omar Idris, United Airlines’ hub managing director at Dulles. “It’s a true pleasure.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
d-day Education News kristi king Latest News Local News world war ii wwii
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays June 2-8
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Today in History: June 8
Summer food and drink festivals
Vibrant Qatar shrugs off Arab boycott
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families